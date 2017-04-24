April 24 Upland Software Inc:
* Upland Software announces acquisition, raises 2017
guidance and raises adjusted EBITDA margin target to 40%
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $87 million to $91 million
* Upland Software Inc - purchase price paid for RightAnswers
was $17.2 million in cash at closing
* Upland Software - acquisition within co's target range of
5-8x pro forma adjusted EBITDA, to be immediately accretive to
co's adjusted EBITDA per share
* Upland Software Inc - RightAnswers deal included $2.5
million cash holdback payable in one year
* Upland Software Inc - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA is
expected to be in range of $26.0 to $29.0 million
* Upland Software Inc- acquired RightAnswers Inc, a
cloud-based knowledge management system
* FY2017 revenue view $84.3 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
