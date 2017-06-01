BRIEF-Epizyme announces tazemetostat granted orphan drug designation
Epizyme announces tazemetostat granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma
June 1 Lockheed Martin Corp:
* U.S. Air force awards lockheed martin $413 million for jassm®-er production
Lockheed Martin Corp- lot 15 contract includes 360 JASSM-ER missiles, data, tooling and test equipment
Determine Inc files for potential common stock offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
PARIS, June 21 Mauritania Airlines has ordered one Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner, the companies said at the Paris Airshow.