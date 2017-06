June 29 VALMET OYJ

* VALMET RECEIVES A REPEAT ORDER OF TWO MORE CONTAINERBOARD MACHINES FROM NINE DRAGONS IN CHINA

* ‍WILL SUPPLY TWO MORE CONTAINERBOARD PRODUCTION LINES WITH RELATED AUTOMATION SYSTEMS FOR NINE DRAGONS INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., CHINA.​

* VALUE OF AN ORDER OF THIS TYPE AND SCALE IS TYPICALLY VALUED AROUND EUR 100-120 MILLION.

* ‍ORDERS ARE INCLUDED IN VALMET'S Q2 OF 2017 ORDERS RECEIVED.​

* VALUE OF ORDER WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)