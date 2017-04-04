BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q2 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
April 4 Vascular Biogenics Ltd-
* VBL Therapeutics presents data on mospd2, a novel immuno-oncology target
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - study observed from clinical biopsies that mospd2 is prevalent in invasive human breast cancer tissue
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - study observed from clinical biopsies that levels of mospd2 correlate to breast cancer invasiveness
* Vascular Biogenics - it was further observed that knockdown of mospd2 in human breast cancer cell line using crispr technology led to blockade of egf signaling
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd -mospd2 knockdown using crispr technology led to significant reduction of breast cancer cell migration in vitro, metastasis in mouse model
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - "believe that mospd2 may be involved in regulation of cell motility in addition to breast cancer"
* 92nd common stock monthly dividend increase declared by Realty Income