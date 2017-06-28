June 28 Vectura Group Plc:
* New development and licence agreement for a U.S. inhaled
generic
* Signed exclusive development and licence agreement with
Sandoz for development of a generic of an existing major inhaled
combination therapy for asthma and COPD in U.S.
* responsible for development of formulation and
manufacture of clinical batches for use in pilot clinical
studies
* sandoz is responsible for clinical development,
manufacture and commercialisation of vr2081
* Will receive an initial payment of $5 million from Sandoz
* Eligible to receive up to further $5 million upon
achievement of pre- determined development milestones
* Also eligible to receive a double digit percentage
royalty on net sales in line with our other generic development
programmes
* Total research and development cost borne by vectura is
expected to be below $20 million up to regulatory filing and
subsequent launch, which is seen in early to mid-2020's
* Expected that $5 million initial milestone will be
recognised in revenues across 2017 and 2018
* Overall research and development guidance range of £65
million - £75 million for each of 2017 and 2018 remains
unchanged
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)