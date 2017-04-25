Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
April 25 Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc:
* Q1 gross mortgage lending 2 billion stg versus 2.1 billion stg year ago
* UK economy has remained stronger than expected following referendum result.
* Q1 net mortgage lending 0.9 billion stg versus 1.1 billion stg year ago
* Continue to lend to our prime books of mortgage and credit card customers who are showing no signs of strain in current environment
* Mortgage competition remains strong in certain segments
* Cards competition has increased and have not followed competitors into top of table pricing
* As at 31 March 2017, credit cards balances of 2.7 billion stg with stable customer behaviour and arrears levels
* Prioritise asset quality over balance growth, remain confident of achieving £3 billion of prime credit card balances by end of 2017
* Remains well placed and confident of delivering against guidance for full year 2017 which is reaffirmed today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------