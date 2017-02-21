BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 3.45 bln won
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
Feb 21 Viscom AG:
* Exceeds annual key performance indicator forecasts
* FY revenue: 77,245 thousand euros ($81.42 million)(previous year: 69,389 thousand euros, +11.3 %)
* FY operating profit (ebit): 10,497 thousand euros (previous year: 10,157 thousand euros, +3.3 %)
* FY net profit for period: 7,129 thousand euros (previous year: 3,529 thousand euros, +102 %)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047