May 9 Vivint Solar Inc

* Vivint Solar announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $53.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $47.1 million

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.50

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q2 of 2017, Vivint Solar expects MW installed: 44 to 48 MWS

* For Q2 of 2017, Vivint Solar expects cost per watt: $2.95 - $3.05