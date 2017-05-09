BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Vivint Solar Inc
* Vivint Solar announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $53.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $47.1 million
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.50
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For Q2 of 2017, Vivint Solar expects MW installed: 44 to 48 MWS
* For Q2 of 2017, Vivint Solar expects cost per watt: $2.95 - $3.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: