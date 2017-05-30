SAFT ON WEALTH-As psychopath CEOs destroy value, nice ones create it: James Saft
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
May 30 VTB:
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT WAS RUB 35.3 BILLION (27 TIMES INCREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR)
* NET INTEREST INCOME WAS RUB 150.3 BILLION IN 4M 2017, UP 13.4% YEAR-ON-YEAR
* SAYS 4-MONTH NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.1% VERSUS 3.5% YEAR AGO
* TOTAL PROVISION CHARGES FOR IMPAIRMENT OF DEBT FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FOR IMPAIRMENT OF OTHER ASSETS, CREDIT RELATED COMMITMENTS AND LEGAL CLAIMS AMOUNTED TO RUB 59.7 BILLION IN 4M 2017
* NPL RATIO WAS 6.6% OF TOTAL GROSS LOANS AS OF 30 APRIL 2017, UP 10 BPS MONTH-ON-MONTH AND 20 BPS YEAR-TO-DATE
* SAYS 4-MONTH NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME OF RUB 26.3 BILLION VERSUS RUB 23.7 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty over the fate of the government-subsidized program.