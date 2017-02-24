BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln, including debt
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
Feb 24 Vwr Corp
* VWR Corp reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Projects 2017 net sales of $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion, up 1 pct to 2 pct, and up 3 pct to 4 pct on a constant-currency basis
* Q4 sales $1.13 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.15 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 to 2 percent
* Sees 2017 adjusted eps of $1.79 to $1.87, up 4 pct to 9 pct, and up 6 pct to 11 pct on a constant-currency basis
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $4.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer