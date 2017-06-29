UPDATE 2-Race to buy $10 bln-valued GLP narrows down to two groups -sources
* Some bidders had voiced concerns about Pincus (Updates to add picture)
June 29 Westoz Investment Company Ltd
* Determined to provide for payment of a final dividend of 3.0 cents per share (fully franked) in its accounts as at 30 June 2017
* Determined to target a dividend payment of 6.0 cents per share in respect of 2018 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Some bidders had voiced concerns about Pincus (Updates to add picture)
COPENHAGEN, June 30 The Danish economy performed better than expected in the first quarter and last year, revised figures showed on Friday, highlighting the need for reforms to avoid labour shortages, business lobby groups said.
June 30 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would exercise its warrants to buy 700 million common shares of Bank of America Corp, making it the largest shareholder of the lender.