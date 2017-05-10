BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 10 Westpac Banking Corp:
* Budget announcements impacting major banks-WBC.AX
* Liabilities subject to levy will include items such as corporate bonds, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, tier 2 capital instruments
* "Currently working through details and will require further information to confirm specifics of calculation for Westpac"
* It is currently uncertain what financial impact for Westpac (as a result of the budget announcements) will be
* Consultation on levy is expected to take place soon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"