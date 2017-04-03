April 3 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

* World Wrestling Entertainment - digital subscription service, WWE network, reached a 1.95 million total subscribers following last night's WrestleMania

* World Wrestling Entertainment - based on preliminary data, wwe network attracted average of about 1.49 million paid subscribers over Q1, up 16 pct from Q1 average

* Has targeted 2017 adjusted OIBDA of $100 million

* World Wrestling Entertainment - 1.95 million total subscribers for 2017 WrestleMania is 7 pct increase from April 4th, 2016, day after WrestleMania last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: