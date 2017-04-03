BRIEF-Capital One Financial's May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 pct
* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April
April 3 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc
* World Wrestling Entertainment - digital subscription service, WWE network, reached a 1.95 million total subscribers following last night's WrestleMania
* World Wrestling Entertainment - based on preliminary data, wwe network attracted average of about 1.49 million paid subscribers over Q1, up 16 pct from Q1 average
* Has targeted 2017 adjusted OIBDA of $100 million
* World Wrestling Entertainment - 1.95 million total subscribers for 2017 WrestleMania is 7 pct increase from April 4th, 2016, day after WrestleMania last year
* Expects Q2 ASMs of 15,615 million - 15,665 million - SEC filing
* Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc as of June 09, 2017 - SEC Filing