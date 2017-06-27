Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 Yojee Ltd:
* Says a memorandum of understanding has been signed with One Sports Puma
* Says terms include licensing Yojee software as well as moving OS Puma freight through Yojee's on-demand delivery network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AS FROM JUNE 29, 2017, STILLFRONT GROUP AB (SF) WILL BE TRADED ON FIRST NORTH PREMIER
MOSCOW, June 28 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had detected a cyber attack on Tuesday that used malware similar to the WannaCry and Petya encryptor viruses.