BRIEF-Celsion files to withdraw stock offering
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says prelim 2016 net profit down 56.1 percent y/y at 227.0 million yuan ($33.04 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2muFHes
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8705 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage:
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals to present at the 2017 Bio International Convention