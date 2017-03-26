March 27 Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd:

* FY revenue rmb1.14 billion,up 35.65%

* FY net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company RMB 63.49 million up 18.6 percent

* The board proposed that a cash dividend of RMB1.00 before tax per 10 shares held will be distributed to all shareholders