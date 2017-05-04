May 4 Zynga Inc:

* Zynga Inc Q1 loss per share $0.01; Q1 revenue $194.3 million versus $186.7 million

* Zynga Inc Q1 bookings of $207.4 million, up 14 percent year-over-year and up 3 percent sequentially

* Zynga Inc Q1 average daily active users 21 million versus 19 million last year; Q1 average monthly active user 72 million versus 68 million last year

* Zynga Inc sees Q2 revenue of $200 million; sees Q2 bookings of $205 million; sees Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $191.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $198.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S