LONDON Jan 24 Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday it would not frustrate the process of triggering Article 50 - the legal process for leaving the European Union - after a court upheld a ruling that parliament must vote on its approval.

"Labour respects the result of the referendum and the will of the British people and will not frustrate the process for invoking Article 50," a spokesman for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement.

However, the spokesman said Labour would seek to amend the necessary legislation on its passage through parliament.

"Labour is demanding a plan from the government to ensure it is accountable to parliament throughout the negotiations and a meaningful vote to ensure the final deal is given parliamentary approval." (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)