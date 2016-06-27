Teen apparel retailer Wet Seal files for bankruptcy
Feb 2 Wet Seal LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, following reports last week that the struggling teen apparel retailer had closed all its stores after it was unable to find a buyer.
KUENZELSAU, Germany, June 27 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday it would lead to nothing if EU member states discussed a treaty change as a reaction to the British decision to leave the bloc.
"It would be a waste of time to discuss a treaty change in the EU now," Schaeuble said in a speech at a private university in the southern town of Kuenzelsau.
The veteran politician said the outcome of last week's referendum was heartbreaking.
"One has the impression that the British also feel like crying, but that doesn't help anyone now. They should have thought about it earlier," Schaeuble said. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal)
Feb 2 Wet Seal LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, following reports last week that the struggling teen apparel retailer had closed all its stores after it was unable to find a buyer.
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million