* Gold surges as Brexit vote unleashes turmoil on markets
* Sterling-, euro-denominated gold soar as currencies plunge
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, June 24 Gold soared as much as 8 percent
to its highest in more than two years on Friday after Britain
delivered a shock vote to leave the European Union, leaving
investors to seek protection in the precious metal.
Gold delivered double-digit percentage gains in sterling
terms, topping 1,000 pounds an ounce for the first time in more
than three years, while gold priced in euros rallied as much as
13 percent.
The metal pulled back from early highs however as the
dollar, in which it is priced, headed for its biggest daily gain
since 1978 against a currency basket, but remained elevated.
Spot gold peaked at $1,358.20 per ounce and was up
4.5 percent at $1,313 an ounce at 0753 GMT, while U.S. gold
futures for August delivery were up $59.40 an ounce at
$1,322.50, off an early high of $1,362.60 an ounce.
Gold priced in sterling was at 958.68 pounds an
ounce, up 13.6 percent, having peaked at 1,019.03 pounds
overnight. Euro-denominated gold was up 7.7 percent
at 1,187.70 euros an ounce, off a high of 1,244.34 euros.
Spot prices, already boosted by fading expectations for a
U.S. rate hike, are now up 25 percent this year.
"All we needed was Brexit to get this next leg up for gold,"
Willem Middelkoop, founder of Netherlands-based Commodity
Discovery Fund, said. "Overnight all this energy has made gold
explode. It was a $100 move from the bottom to the high just in
a few hours, and that's quite unprecedented."
MARKET STORM
Britain has voted to leave the European Union, forcing the
resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron and dealing the
biggest blow to the European project of greater unity since
World War Two
The Bank of England said on Friday it would take all
necessary steps to shield Britain's economy from the shock
decision, having "undertaken extensive contingency planning" for
the vote.
Currency markets saw huge swings, with sterling hitting its
lowest in three decades in its most volatile session in living
memory, while the dollar leapt 3 percent against the euro.
The single currency was under pressure against most other
currencies as investors worried that the Brexit vote could spark
anti-establishment movements in other European countries.
U.S. short-term interest rates futures hit contract highs
in early U.S. trading after Britain voted to quit the EU,
boosting expectations the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates
to help shield the economy from any global fallout.
"This isn't necessarily about Britain, it's about
uncertainty in the world's largest economy," said Amanda van
Dyke, fund manager at Peterhouse Asset Management.
"The general commentators are suggesting that the Fed is no
longer going to raise rates because the dollar is soaring, and
they can no longer afford for the dollar to keep going as fast
as it is."
"Realistically, the ability of the European market to speak
with a common voice I think has been permanently severed, and
that's going to be a solid 5 percent (price increase) in gold
for at least the next couple of years."
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Veronica Brown and Keith
Weir)