(Adds background, quotes from conference)
LONDON, June 27 Britain must make sure its exit
from the European Union is orderly to avoid disruption for
policyholders and compliance risks, the Association of British
Insurers said on Tuesday.
Insurers in Britain have been among the most vocal groups in
warning of the problems that a disorderly departure from the
bloc could bring.
Several have announced plans for EU subsidiaries so they can
continue to sell their policies across Europe.
"To meet our clients' needs as an industry and ensure full
compliance with the law, the government has to deliver an
orderly withdrawal, a stable transition and a sensible and
mutually beneficial future trading relationship," Huw Evans,
director general of the ABI, said in a statement ahead of the
trade body's conference on Brexit on Tuesday.
The ABI said it would like to see formal cooperation between
Britain's main political parties in Westminster and between the
upper and lower houses of parliament to ensure a Brexit deal.
It said insurance issues that needed to be resolved included
the treatment of contracts written before Brexit but still in
force after Brexit, the future of the European health insurance
card which cuts travel insurance for Britons, and the risk of
increased complications around driving in Europe.
Stephen Barclay in his first speech as City minister told
the conference he was listening to industry concerns.
Global reinsurers and Lloyd's of London have also
said Britain and the EU need to maintain access to one another's
markets and existing EU insurance contracts should remain in
place after Brexit.
Brexit is a worry for EU insurers too, conference speakers
said, as insurance companies with EU bases currently hold more
than 700 "passports" allowing them to sell policies across the
EU, including into Britain.
"Brexit has immediate effects on countries within the EU and
if we don't get it right, the consequences will be quite
dramatic," Kevin Thompson, CEO of Insurance Ireland, told the
conference.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Susan Thomas and David
Evans)