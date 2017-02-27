LONDON Feb 27 The threat of a new Scottish independence referendum is creating unnecessary uncertainty and division, a government spokesman said on Monday, responding to media reports that Scottish nationalists were preparing to demand one.

"The question is not whether there could be a second referendum, it is whether there should be one - and the clear answer to that is no," the spokesman said.

"The decision to remain in the UK was made by the Scottish people in 2014 and all the evidence at the moment shows people in Scotland don't want another referendum.

"The threat of one is creating unnecessary uncertainty and division." (Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)