By Joshua Franklin
| ZURICH, June 7
ZURICH, June 7 A British exit from the European
Union could push the world's wealthy to keep less of their cash
in London and turn to Swiss private banks instead, the chairman
of Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) Swiss office said on Tuesday.
Home to the likes of UBS and Credit Suisse
Switzerland ranks as the global capital for managing foreign
wealth, with BCG estimating that the country's banks hold $2.3
trillion in offshore assets.
With $1.3 trillion, Britain is an important rival, along
with the likes of Singapore and Hong Kong and BCG sees these
three growing their foreign asset bases faster than Switzerland
in the coming years.
However, a decision by British voters in a national
referendum on June 23 to leave the EU could cause wealthy
individuals to rethink where they keep their cash, according to
Matthias Naumann, senior partner and chairman of BCG's Swiss
office.
"In wealth management, Switzerland will probably benefit
from a Brexit," Naumann told reporters at an event for BCG's
annual global wealth report.
"A Brexit would fundamentally change the British set-up. One
of the arguments for going offshore is no longer so quickly
fulfilled," Naumann added, referring to many clients' desire for
financial and political stability.
If Britain opts to leave the EU later this month it would
then face at least two years of talks with Brussels to negotiate
its departure.
Two polls published on Tuesday suggested Britons narrowly
favour remaining in the EU, in contrast to surveys released on
Monday which indicated that the campaign for Brexit was ahead.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)