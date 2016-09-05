LONDON, Sept 5 A union representing British
doctors has called off a five-day strike scheduled for next
week, citing concerns about patient safety, but it stuck to
plans for walkouts later this year.
The British Medical Association (BMA) had planned a full
strike by junior doctors between 0700 GMT and 1600 GMT from
Sept. 12 to 16 which would have been the longest stoppage in the
nearly 70-year history of the National Health Service.
Junior doctors - a term covering recent medical school
graduates right through to doctors who have been working for
well over a decade - have staged a series of walkouts over a new
contract the government plans to impose next month.
Leading health bodies and patient groups asked the BMA to
reconsider next week's stoppage given the short notice for
hospitals to rearrange cover, which created potential risks for
patients.
"We have listened to the concerns of working doctors,
patient groups and the public," Ellen McCourt, the BMA junior
doctors' committee chair, said in a statement.
"Thousands of you have been in touch, your level of anger
over the Secretary of State's imposed contract remains high, but
at the same time you want to keep your patients safe during
industrial action," she added.
The doctors' union said it would not cancel three remaining
strikes it announced last week which are due to take place
between Oct. 5-7 and 10-11, Nov. 14-18 and Dec. 5-9.
The BMA staged several strikes earlier this year, which
escalated in April when junior doctors walked out of all
services, including accident and emergency, for a day. A deal
was reached in May between the BMA and the government.
However junior doctors, who are part of the BMA, voted in
July to reject the new contract by 58 percent to 42 percent.
The government says the new arrangements are part of its
plan to bring in a safer and more comprehensive seven-day health
service. The doctors say it will result in them working longer
hours at anti-social times, putting patients at risk.
(Reporting by Laura Gardner Cuesta; editing by William
Schomberg and John Stonestreet)