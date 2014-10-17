* Heysham 1-1 outage extended to Dec. 31 from Nov. 30
* Hartlepool 1 set to return earlier than estimates
LONDON Oct 17 EDF Energy has extended the
unplanned outages at three reactors at two of its nuclear plants
in Britain, which were taken offline for safety inspections
after the company found a fault.
In August, EDF Energy had to take three reactors at
Hartlepool and Heysham 1 off the grid for inspection after a
crack was discovered on a boiler spine of one of the Heysham 1
reactors. Heysham 1 had already been offline since June for
refuelling.
Each plant has two reactors.
The British energy supplier, whose parent company is
France's EDF, said last month that it expected to bring
the two plants back online by the end of December, depending on
the findings and completion of the inspections.
On its website on Friday, EDF Energy specified that its 610
MW Heysham 1-1 reactor was expected to return to service on Dec.
31, extended from Nov. 30.
Many UK power traders are monitoring the exact dates for
hedging purposes.
Its 585 MW Heysham 1-2 reactor is expected to return on Nov.
9, revised from Oct. 31, and the outage at its 620 MW Hartlepool
2 is also expected to end on Nov. 9, extended from Oct. 31.
However, the 620 MW Hartlepool 1 is expected to return on
Nov. 22, eight days earlier than the previously estimated return
date of Nov. 30.
EDF Energy said in a statement that good progress was being
made with the inspections and no further defects have been
found.
"EDF Energy will issue a full update around the end of
October....Return service dates will be subject to approval from
the independent nuclear regulator, the ONR (Office for Nuclear
Regulation)," the company said.
It added that as boiler spine defects only develop into
cracks at very high temperatures, the Hartlepool reactors and
one at Heysham 1 could be returned to service at 75-80 percent
power to reduce the temperature to which the spines are exposed.
"Specific modifications would then take place during planned
maintenance periods in 2015 and 2016 to allow a return to full
power for these three reactors," EDF Energy said.
The other Heysham 1 reactor would return to service only
when the affected are boilers isolated.
EDF Energy had said on Thursday the outage at its 460 MW
Hunterston B-8 nuclear unit would be extended by six days to
Nov. 3. This reactor went offline on Oct. 5 after cracks were
found in two graphite bricks in the core of the reactor.
The company said at the time the cracks did not have any
safety implications.
The unplanned outages, combined with planned, statutory
outages, mean that nine of EDF Energy's 15 British nuclear
reactors, with a total capacity of around 5,200 megawatts (MW),
will be offline by the end of Friday.
Britain's nuclear power stations are ageing. Hunterston B
was built in the 1970s and its two operating reactors are
expected to be retired by 2023.
EDF Energy's nuclear plants, and Magnox's Wylfa plant,
usually provide around a fifth of Britain's energy, and the
outages have prompted fears of a power supply squeeze this
winter.
