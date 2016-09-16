Sept 16 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
First-half profits have plunged by nearly 15 percent at the
John Lewis Partnership Plc after it had to absorb
higher pay costs and pricing pressures. bit.ly/2cuQOAW
Informa Plc, the publishing and events group, is
expanding in America with the 1.2 billion pounds purchase of
U.S. rival Penton. bit.ly/2cuQqSX
The Guardian
The Bank of England left the door open to another interest
rate cut this year, but decided that the safest option for now
was to wait and see if the economy can continue to weather the
initial shock of the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2cuRfLv
Shares in Sports Direct International Plc have
fallen by more than 5 percent after the company's joint house
broker cut full-year profit expectations for the beleaguered
retailer by a fifth. bit.ly/2cuRy9g
The Telegraph
Shareholder adviser Glass Lewis recommended that SABMiller
Plc shareholders support the takeover by Anheuser-Busch
InBev, which is designed to soften the tax hit suffered
by the two biggest shareholders in the London-listed beer giant.
bit.ly/2cuU1jE
Sky News
George Osborne is vowing to save his Northern Powerhouse
initiative in a move likely to be seen as a challenge to Theresa
May after she sacked him. bit.ly/2cuTgY1
The Hinkley nuclear power station deal will go ahead after
months of doubt, the government has announced - but there will
be new conditions. bit.ly/2cuTgqX
The Independent
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has said it is
recalling 1.9 million vehicles worldwide for an air bag defect
that is linked to three deaths and five injuries. ind.pn/2cuUNgF
Waitrose, the supermarket arm of the John Lewis partnership
(JLP), has scrapped plans to open new stores, opting to revamp
existing ones with wine bars and bakeries instead. ind.pn/2cuUBOC
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)