Sept 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times Farmers have expressed dismay after the Serious Fraud Office dropped a proposed criminal investigation into an agricultural lender accused of cheating them out of their homes and livelihoods. (bit.ly/2dabIE2) Confidence among small businesses is at a four-year low because of concerns among companies that the economy will weaken as Britain prepares to leave the European Union. (bit.ly/2dacOQ9) The Guardian The West's leading economic think tank has backtracked on its warning that the UK would suffer instant damage from a Brexit vote and has thrown its weight behind plans by Prime Minister Theresa May to provide fresh post-referendum support to growth in November's autumn statement. (bit.ly/2daccdn) Apple Inc has been linked with a shock 1.5 billion euro deal to buy McLaren Technology Group, the Formula One team owner and supercar maker. (bit.ly/2dabMUq) The Telegraph Pilots working for easyJet have voted overwhelmingly in favour strike action against the budget airline, sparking a last minute offer from the company's management in a bid to avert a major disruption during the October half-term holiday. (bit.ly/2dacaSR) A company offering the UK's first online property ISA has secured 1.3 million euros of backing from Zoopla and prolific venture capitalist Robin Klein ahead of its launch. (bit.ly/2dacoth) Sky News The Co-op Group will this week slash the value of its bank shareholding for the second time in six months, reflecting deteriorating investor sentiment toward the industry with interest rates at record lows. (bit.ly/2dadkxz) The U.S. Federal Reserve has left interest rates on hold, but signalled there could be a hike by year-end as the jobs market improves. (bit.ly/2daflcZ) The Independent HSBC is offering a record low mortgage interest rate of 0.99 percent, as intense competition makes borrowing cheaper than ever. (ind.pn/2dadCo1) Airbus has been granted a license by the U.S. government to sell its first 17 planes to Iran as part of a landmark deal, the airline confirmed on Wednesday. (ind.pn/2dacUr3) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)