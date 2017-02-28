Feb 28 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
- Mitie Group Plc, the cleaning and caretaker
outsourcing group, is understood to be considering plans to
appoint a worker director in reforms being implemented by Phil
Bentley, its new chief executive. bit.ly/2mxS4X5
- Philip Hammond will have an extra 29 billion pounds
($36.07 billion) to play with in next week’s budget, a think
tank says, as better growth and stronger tax receipts hand the
government its first windfall since 2014. bit.ly/2mxRngJ
The Guardian
- A controversial 24 billion pounds ($29.85 billion) tie-up
between the London Stock Exchange Group Plc and its
German counterpart Deutsche Boerse is on the brink of
failure after a last-minute demand from Brussels appeared to
scupper the year-long merger effort. bit.ly/2mxLGiQ
- BMW's new electric Mini could be made in Germany
rather than the UK because of the uncertainty caused by Brexit.
bit.ly/2mxOBYy
The Telegraph
- Netflix Inc is in talks to introduce a 'pay as
you go' option for smartphones in collaboration with mobile
operators. bit.ly/2mxQC74
- Ukip was in a state of open civil war last night after
Nigel Farage publicly warned that the party will collapse unless
its sole MP Douglas Carswell is thrown out. bit.ly/2mxMHY2
Sky News
- The House of Lords is set to give the Government its first
defeat on the Article 50 Brexit bill as early as Wednesday on
the issue of protecting the rights of EU nationals. bit.ly/2mxMJ2e
- Former prime minister John Major has said it was a
"historic mistake" that a majority of voters opted to leave the
European Union. bit.ly/2mxUNQE
The Independent
- UK business leaders are demanding that the timing of
Brexit be pushed back if the government proves unable to strike
a comprehensive trade deal within the two-year negotiating
period leading up to the split. ind.pn/2mxGEmi
- Labour MPs have expressed anger after Jeremy Corbyn
decided not to attend a weekly meeting used to dissect the
party's historic loss in Copeland last week, with one accusing
the party leader of a "total dereliction of duty". ind.pn/2mxOI6r
