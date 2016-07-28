July 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

At least one airport in the south of England is expanding. London City has been given the go-ahead to increase capacity by nearly 40 percent as part of a 344 million pounds ($455.32 million) plan. bit.ly/2ayNcwg

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is attempting to settle a multibillion-pound legal claim brought by shareholders who say they were misled into supporting the bank's 12 billion pounds rights issue in 2008. bit.ly/2ayPrzF

The Guardian

The UK arm of Spanish bank Banco Santander SA, has admitted it would be able to charge some customers to hold their deposits if interest rates drop below zero, without having to send letters warning them of the possibility in the way that Royal Bank of Scotland has. bit.ly/2ayQ0cN

London-based brewer SABMiller Plc has paused integration planning with Budweiser owner Anheuser Busch InBev SA while it reviews its U.S. suitor's improved takeover offer. bit.ly/2ayQeAv

The Telegraph

Stockbroker Cenkos is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority over its work with Quindell, the insurance outsourcing company at the heart of one of the biggest scandals on the Aim market in recent years. bit.ly/2ayRIuJ

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is investing 275 million pounds in three of its manufacturing sites in the UK in one of the biggest business votes of confidence in the country since the result of the EU referendum. bit.ly/2ayS6tg

Sky News

The Pinewood film studio that is home to James Bond's movie franchise is in advanced talks to be sold to an international property fund for a price expected to be over 300 million pounds. bit.ly/2aySEPJ

McDonald's Corp has announced it will be creating 5,000 new jobs in the U.K. by the end of 2017. The fast-food chain said the roles were in addition to 8,000 new positions that were announced in 2014 - bringing the workforce to more than 110,000. bit.ly/2aySqrM

The Independent

House prices growth is expected to slow following the U.K.'s vote to leave the European Union, according to economists. UK house price growth will drop from 6 percent in 2015 to 5.7 percent in 2016, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, an economic forecaster. ind.pn/2aySjNa

($1 = 0.7555 pounds)