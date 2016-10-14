Oct 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* The billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is bidding to acquire assets in the North Sea owned by Royal Dutch Shell as his Ineos chemicals group steps up efforts to become a leading player in Britain's struggling offshore oil industry. (bit.ly/2e1G8M9)

* Patients with dementia and cancer will have their access to life-extending new drugs rationed by the NHS. Health chiefs are to be given the power to delay or restrict treatments that cost the NHS more than about 20 million pounds ($24.87 million) a year, even if they are deemed good value. (bit.ly/2elZSv5)

The Guardian

* Unilever Plc has resolved its dispute with Tesco Plc and says well-known brands including Marmite and Ben & Jerry's will be back on the shelves. It emerged on Wednesday that Tesco was running short of stock of a range of household brands from Marmite to Comfort fabric conditioner after a row with its major supplier. (bit.ly/2eaXPoG)

* More than 50 percent of Sky Plc independent shareholders have voted against James Murdoch's reappointment as chairman. The head of the pan-European broadcaster had to rely on the support of Sky's largest shareholder, 21st Century Fox, to win approval for his return to Sky after a four-year hiatus. (bit.ly/2dO6NtP)

The Telegraph

* Britain is in danger of misreading the political landscape in Europe and faces the possible loss of its reserve currency status if it fails to secure full access to the European single market, Standard & Poor's has warned. (bit.ly/2dQTyfW)

* MPs are set to vote on whether former BHS owner Sir Philip Green should be stripped of his knighthood by the Queen next week. (bit.ly/2exhqUs)

Sky News

* Pension Protection Fund, which was BHS' biggest creditor when it collapsed into administration, is demanding the company's imminent liquidation in a bid to accelerate investigations into former directors. (bit.ly/2dmFebF)

* The 'one size fits all' approach to state pension access could be replaced by a system more tailored to the demands of individual professions in future. The idea is one that has been thrown open for discussion by John Cridland, the former director general of the CBI, who is leading a Government review. (bit.ly/2e9lxqG)

The Independent

* Demand for housing picked up in September for the first time in seven months as confidence began to recover in the wake of the Brexit vote. But conflicting data showed an alarming drop in London sales. (ind.pn/2dNmwcL)

