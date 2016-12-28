Dec 28 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC could nearly
halve the bonus it pays its boss as the state-backed lender
looks to clamp down even further on executive pay. bit.ly/2hjHVJR
* Britain could be better off outside the European Union
single market and should take advantage of the "many
opportunities" of Brexit, according to the former governor of
the Bank of England, Lord King. bit.ly/2hqWIWw
The Guardian
* Sports Direct is selling Dunlop, the sportswear
brand known for its green flash tennis shoes, to a Japanese
buyer, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, in a surprise $137.5
million deal. bit.ly/2huM6aE
* A Labour government could boost the National Health
Service by committing a specified proportion of national wealth
to fund it and setting up a new independent body to ensure
ministers give it the money it needs, shadow health secretary
Jonathan Ashworth has said. bit.ly/2ioJurC
The Telegraph
* The Armed Forces have begun secretly preparing for another
round of defence cuts despite the recent boost in funding, the
Daily Telegraph can reveal. Senior defence sources have
disclosed that there is not now enough money available for the
various spending commitments already made and therefore more
savings are necessary. bit.ly/2ioJ8S8
* Donald Trump and Theresa May have vowed in phone calls to
"build on the legacy of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher,"
according to Britain's ambassador in Washington. bit.ly/2i59drH
Sky News
* Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has hit back at Barack
Obama after the outgoing U.S. President suggested Labour under
his leadership had disintegrated and lost touch with reality. bit.ly/2i3E2Ng
* Voters will have to show proof of identification before
casting their ballot, in a pilot scheme to stop electoral fraud.
A trial of the ID scheme will take place at a number of polling
stations across England in the local elections in 2018. bit.ly/2hiIqUz
The Independent
* Romania's president has rejected the nomination of the
country's first ever Muslim candidate for prime minister.
President Klaus Iohannis said he had "carefully weighed the
arguments for and against" of appointing Sevil Shhaideh and had
decided not to accept her nomination. ind.pn/2hKD9WX
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)