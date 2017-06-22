June 22 The following are the top stories in the
Theresa May ditches manifesto pledges to clear decks for Brexit
Grenfell survivors to get social homes in Kensington luxury development
Bank of England chief economist at odds with Carney on rates
All change at Hornby after activist investor campaign
Prime Minister Theresa May ditched a series of promises from
the Conservative manifesto, illustrating her weakness after the
disappointment of this month's election, as she set out a
Brexit-focused government programme on Wednesday.
The City of London Corporation is buying 68 flats in the
Kensington Row development on Kensington High Street to house
some of the families made homeless in the deadly fire at
London's Grenfell Tower last week.
Bank of England's chief economist, Andy Haldane, said on
Wednesday that he was likely to vote for an interest rate hike
in 2017, putting himself at odds with Mark Carney the day after
the governor said "now is not the time" to do so.
Phoenix Asset Management said it has acquired a majority
stake in Hornby Plc after buying the entire stake of
activist investor New Pistoia which succeeded in seeing the
removal of Roger Canham as chairman of the loss-making British
toymaker.
