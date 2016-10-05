Oct 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Theresa May makes pitch for centre ground of UK politics on.ft.com/2cQURtr

UKIP descends into post-Farage chaos on.ft.com/2cQWlnA

Barclays to sell Egypt operations in $500mln deal on.ft.com/2cQVd3i

Prime Minister Theresa May will make a bid for the centre ground in British politics on Wednesday in a speech calling for a new approach to government, based on serving "ordinary working-class people".

The UK Independence party descended into farce on Tuesday after its leader Diane James resigned after just 18 days in the role.

Britain's Barclays Plc has completed the sale of its Egyptian business to Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank as part of its shift towards focusing on the United States and Britain. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)