Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Sept 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Liberty Media closes in on F1 stake on.ft.com/2c0Ijv7
Priory owner to sell hospitals after competition concerns on.ft.com/2czVto2
Sony makes move on mobile gaming on.ft.com/2c0KfU8
Overview
Liberty Media Corp is closing in on a deal to take a stake in racing car series Formula One that would value the company at between $8 billion to $9 billion.
Acadia Healthcare Company Inc is looking to raise up to 300 million pounds from first bids for about 19 hospitals after competition concerns on its purchase of Priory Group.
Sony Corp is looking to expand aggressively into mobile gaming after the success of its Pokemon Go augmented game.
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott)
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, confirmed a fall in its full-year core profit, largely due to tough price competition which it expects to persist in 2017.