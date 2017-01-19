Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

* British financier Edi Truell is pushing the government to eliminate tax relief for pension savers for the creation of "SuperFunds" that would make investments in infrastructure.

* Deutsche Bank will cut 2016 bonus payments for their top managers confirmed by chief executive John Cryan in a note to the company's staff.

* Greece on Wednesday concluded the sale of its rail company TRAINOSE to Italy's state railways Ferrovie dello Stato for 45 million euros ($48.1 million), the country's privatisation agency said.

* Clydesdale Bank Plc is planning to close about a third of its bank branches and fire more than 400 employees to reduce costs. The Glasgow-based lender is planning to shut 79 branches, taking its total number of branches to fewer than 169.

* EU leaders on Wednesday welcomed clarity from Britain over what it wants from Brexit talks, with Germany's Angela Merkel promising a united front in what will be "very intensive" negotiations. ($1 = 0.9360 euros) (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)