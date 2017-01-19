Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
City financier urges end to tax relief for millions of
pension savers
Deutsche Bank to cut 2016 bonuses for top managers
Italy's state railway buys struggling Greek operator
Clydesdale announces jobs cuts and branch closures
Angela Merkel pledges to block Brexit "cherry picking"
Overview
* British financier Edi Truell is pushing the government to
eliminate tax relief for pension savers for the creation of
"SuperFunds" that would make investments in infrastructure.
* Deutsche Bank will cut 2016 bonus payments for
their top managers confirmed by chief executive John Cryan in a
note to the company's staff.
* Greece on Wednesday concluded the sale of its rail company
TRAINOSE to Italy's state railways Ferrovie dello Stato for 45
million euros ($48.1 million), the country's privatisation
agency said.
* Clydesdale Bank Plc is planning to close about a
third of its bank branches and fire more than 400 employees to
reduce costs. The Glasgow-based lender is planning to shut 79
branches, taking its total number of branches to fewer than 169.
* EU leaders on Wednesday welcomed clarity from Britain over
what it wants from Brexit talks, with Germany's Angela Merkel
promising a united front in what will be "very intensive"
negotiations.
($1 = 0.9360 euros)
