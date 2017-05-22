May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Huntsman and Clariant set to announce $14 bln tie-up on.ft.com/2qFE3ef

* Netanyahu orders ministers to attend Trump greeting ceremony on.ft.com/2qFlC9A

* Lawyers vote for Brazil president’s impeachment on.ft.com/2qFuhJ4

* Switzerland votes in favour of ban on new nuclear plants on.ft.com/2qFs1BH

Overview

- Huntsman Corp and Switzerland’s Clariant are set to unveil a $14 bln all-stock merger. The new business to be named HuntsmanClariant will be head by Peter Huntsman, while Clariant’s head Hariolf Kottmann will become the combined company's chairman.

- Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his ministers to attend a greeting ceremony for Donald Trump ahead of the U.S. president’s arrival on Monday, after finding out that several planned not to show up.

- Brazil’s bar association voted to back Brazilian President Michel Temer's impeachment. This move can trigger parliamentary action and the bar association said it would soon file its request in the lower house of Congress.

- Switzerland has voted to start exiting nuclear power as part of a revised energy strategy. The vote follows Germany’s decision in the wake of Japan’s 2011 Fukushima disaster to shut down all 17 of the country’s nuclear reactors by 2022. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)