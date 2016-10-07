LONDON Oct 7 The Bank of England said on Friday
it had asked the Bank of International Settlements to look into
a sharp fall in the value of sterling in Asian trading hours on
Friday.
"The Governor of the Bank of England asked the BIS Markets
Committee this morning to look into the events surrounding the
flash crash in sterling during Asian trade," the BoE said in a
statement.
"With input from the Bank, the Committee will review the
lessons from this, and other recent episodes of flash events in
FX markets at its next meeting," it added.
Sterling lost as much as 10 percent of its value in a few
minutes of trading early on Friday, adding to concerns about the
currency's vulnerability to worries about the country's planned
exit from the European Union.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)