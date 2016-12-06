* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Dec 6 Sterling hit a two-month high
against the dollar on Tuesday as investors bet the British
government would lose its battle to begin the formal process for
leaving the European Union without parliamentary approval.
The government has appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn
a ruling by another court last month that threatens to derail
its Brexit plans.
The High Court ruled in November that Prime Minister Theresa
May could not trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and begin
two years of Brexit talks with the other EU members without
parliamentary backing - a ruling that sent the pound surging.
Investors believe that greater parliamentary involvement
would reduce the chances of a "hard Brexit" in which tight
controls on immigration are prioritised over European single
market access, which they fear would weigh on the economy and
push down the value of the pound.
A government lawyer said on Tuesday that the government
would need to put forward a parliamentary bill to trigger
Article 50, should it lose its appeal.
Sterling climbed as much as 0.4 percent on the day to hit
$1.2775 in morning trade in Europe, before easing back
to trade up around 0.2 percent on the day around $1.2750.
"Although we may get some important headlines towards the
end of the week, there is a lot to be done before we have a
final outcome," said IronFX currency analyst
Charalambos Pissouros.
"We would expect the pound to continue trading higher, at
least heading into next week's Bank of England policy meeting."
HARD BREXIT?
Sterling has climbed almost 6 percent against the dollar
since the start of October, when it was trading around $1.20 on
expectations for a hard Brexit - a view driven in large part by
comments from May and other senior members of the ruling
Conservative party at its annual conference.
The suggestion last week by Brexit minister David Davis that
the government may be willing to pay into the EU budget in
return for access to the single market helped the pound hit
five-month highs of 83.05 pence against the euro on Monday
, with the pound also boosted by
stronger-than-expected data from Britain's dominant services
sector.
It was slightly off those highs on Tuesday at 84.17 pence,
up half a percent on the day.
The Supreme Court hearing is due to last for four days but
the verdict is not expected until January.
"The government really does have to argue this one extremely
well if it's going to overturn that (High Court ruling) - that's
the view of the market," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane
Foley.
"However, there is a huge amount of uncertainty around that,
and from that point of view I think sterling is at the very
least likely to see a lot of volatility and still remains pretty
vulnerable. I think there's limited upside potential from these
levels."
