LONDON, July 1 Sterling fell on Friday, dragged
down by expectations that the Bank of England is likely to ease
monetary policy in coming months to cushion the economy from the
impact of Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union.
British government bond yields
tumbled to record lows, as investors priced in rate cut chances
and perhaps more quantitative easing in the summer months. On
Thursday, Governor Mark Carney, who had previously warned of a
possible recession in Britain if it chose to leave the EU,
hinted at more stimulus.
The BOE's Monetary Policy Committee would announce an
initial assessment of the situation on July 14, after its next
scheduled meeting, Carney added. Money markets, based on
sterling overnight indexed swaps, were pricing in a rate cut in
August or September.
Sterling slipped to $1.3290, not far from a 31-year
low of $1.3122 struck on Monday. It was also weaker against the
euro, with the single currency trading at 83.60 pence, having
hit 83.845 pence on Thursday, its strongest since
March 2014.
"Governor Carney standing ready to cut interest rates in the
summer as the British economy undergoes post-traumatic stress
has pushed front-end gilts into negative-yielding territory,"
said Hans Redeker, head of currency strategist at Morgan
Stanley. He added this suggested a weaker currency and lower
real rates of interest.
The pound had slid almost 8 percent last Friday, the
steepest daily decline in the post-1973 floating-exchange-rate
era, after the result of Britain's EU referendum stunned
markets. Those losses continued into Monday, with sterling
shedding another 3 percent and markets firmly in risk-off mode.
As risk appetite and stock markets recovered this week, so
did sterling, gaining more than 1.5 percent on Tuesday and
Wednesday against the dollar.
But most of those gains were wiped away on Thursday as
investors bet that interest rates would be cut further from
their current record lows in the months to come.
Most of the world's biggest banks are forecasting a fall in
sterling to $1.20. Forecasts for sterling by the end of the year
have been cut by up to 30 cents since Friday.
