European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
(Updates futures, adds company news item)
Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45-55 points, or 0.8-0.9 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
* The UK blue chip index closed 2.3 percent lower at 5,922.01 points on Tuesday, knocked down by a drop in BP after the oil major reported its biggest ever annual loss.
* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said its new lung cancer pill Tagrisso won early approval for use in the EU, three months after U.S. authorities gave it the green light, in a boost for the company.
* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: British fund firm Hargreaves Lansdown said first-half assets under administration hit a fresh record high, boosted by strong new business inflows in spite of volatile stock markets.
* JOHNSON MATTHEY: Johnson Matthey reported a slight drop in third-quarter sales on Wednesday and said tough market conditions will limit its short-term growth opportunities.
* IAG: British Airways has mulled pulling most of its aircraft out of London City airport if a new owner raised airline charges to cover the hefty 2 billion pound price tag on the airport, the Financial Times reported.
* CLYDESDALE BANK: National Australia Bank Ltd on Wednesday announced the final price for the float of Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L to institutional investors at 180 pence per share, saying this effectively concludes the demerger and IPO process.
* BT: Britain's BT Group said large numbers of its customers had lost connection to the Internet on Tuesday, but most were back online in a matter of hours and there were no indications that the failure was due to a malicious attack.
* UK RETAIL: British shop prices fell slightly less sharply last month than in December, British retailers said on Wednesday, helped by a first rise in food inflation since August.
* UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy is unlikely to be dented this year by the latest signs of a slowdown in global output, a think-tank said on Wednesday ahead of the latest forecasts from the Bank of England.
* EX-DIVS: Imperial Tobacco and Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.91 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.