PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 7
April 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 111 points, or 2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue-chip index closed 2.4 percent weaker at 5,536.97 points on Thursday, with a sharp sell-off in major banking and mining stocks pushing the market down to its lowest level in more than three years. * BARCLAYS: Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp as well as Swiss bank Julius Baer have submitted non-binding bids for Barclays' Asian private wealth business, people familiar with the matter said. * BHP BILLITON: A judge in Brazil's state of Minas Gerais has frozen 470 million reais ($118 million) of assets owned by Vale SA and 1.8 million reais linked to BHP Billiton Ltd to ensure payment of damages related to a deadly dam rupture, Rio de Janeiro's O Globo newspaper said on Thursday. * BAE SYSTEMS: Kuwait will sign a deal next week to buy Eurofighter jets, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA said on Thursday, citing the defence minister. Kuwait signed a memorandum of understanding in September to buy 28 Eurofighter jets, the consortium that makes the aircraft said, in a deal worth up to 8 billion euros ($9 billion). BAE Systems is one of the partners of the consortium. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto will seek financing for its massive Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, despite writing down its value due to low commodity prices and funding uncertainties. * EU REFERENDUM: British and EU negotiators agreed much of a reform package on Thursday to help keep Britain in the European Union, leaving Prime Minister David Cameron to settle tricky final issues, notably on migration, at a summit next week, diplomats said. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Monitise Plc Half Year 2015 Monitise Plc Earnings Release Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Full Year 2015 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish; Editing by Sunil Nair)
April 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 7 The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.