Sept 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 to 30 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.1 percent at 6,776.95 points on Monday, led lower by a slump in AB Foods, as stocks and bonds were sold off across the world on nervousness about central bank policies.

* OCADO: British online grocer Ocado reported a 13.6 percent rise in quarterly retail sales but said the intensely competitive market was causing margin pressure and cautioned it would not go away any time soon.

* ESURE: British insurer esure Group Plc said it would list its price comparison website, Gocompare.com separately on the London Stock Exchange.

* JD SPORTS FASHION: British sportswear firm JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 73 percent jump in first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, led by a strong performance in its sports fashion business.

* HSBC: HSBC's retail banking and wealth management head John Flint expects banks to partner more with financial technology (fintech) companies in the coming years to help meet changing demands from customers.

* WM MORRISON: While investors have had their sights trained on the biggest names slugging it out in Britain's supermarket price war, one former struggler, Morrisons, may be embarking on a quiet revolution.

* LLOYD'S OF LONDON: The Lloyd's of London insurance market has a queue of companies wanting to join, Chairman John Nelson said on Monday, even as Britain's vote to leave the European Union casts doubt over its European business.

* TATA STEEL: Industrial and commodities group Liberty House is in pole position to buy Tata Steel's speciality and pipe businesses in a deal that could save close to 2,000 jobs, the Telegraph reported on Monday. bit.ly/2cmSAE0

* TATA STEEL: The U.S. International Trade Commission handed another victory to American steelmakers, affirming most of the recent anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on hot-rolled flat steel imports from Australia, Brazil, Britain, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea and Turkey. Britain's Tata Steel UK will pay U.S. anti-dumping duties of about 33 percent, while Tata Steel's Netherlands operations face final dumping duties of 3.73 percent.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT: The Financial Conduct Authority has raised the amount of money Aberdeen Asset Management must hold as a capital buffer, in the latest sign of heightened scrutiny of the city's money managers, the Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2cnd0N9

* BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England said it would start to buy 10 billion pounds ($13.3 billion) worth of sterling corporate bonds via reverse auctions on Sept. 27, as part of the economic stimulus measures it announced last month.

* J D WETHERSPOON: J D Wetherspoon Plc, the pub chain, has become the latest British company to offer staff on zero-hours contracts the opportunity to move to permanent hours, the Guardian reported on Monday. bit.ly/2cncrTE

* STERLING: Sterling steadied on Monday after its first week of losses in four, with traders debating whether the currency had topped out for the moment as they awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve board member Lael Brainard.

* COPPER: London copper held above a 12-week low on Tuesday, underpinned by a raft of rosier China data and after comments by a Federal Reserve official that assuaged concerns the U.S. central bank could hike rates as soon as next week.

* OIL: Oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday on concerns over increased drilling in the United States and as investors took profits after oil prices rose close to 1 percent in the previous session.

* BREXIT: Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union chilled deal-making activity involving British companies to the lowest level in at least two decades as bosses grapple with what Brexit will cost, Thomson Reuters data shows.

* BREXIT: Britain will make public its guidelines for talks on leaving the European Union by the time it triggers the exit process, Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday, in the first indication of when Britons will find out what the government hopes to achieve in the talks.

* DAVID CAMERON: Britain's former prime minister David Cameron said he was resigning from his seat in parliament to avoid becoming a distraction for his successor, ending his political career just weeks after he lost a referendum to stay in the European Union.

