European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up around 61 to 70 points, or as much as 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.97 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,849.38, bouncing back from a one-week low as engineering firm Smiths Group surged after posting higher-than-expected profits and miners tracked stronger metals prices.
* BARCLAYS: Credit Suisse Group AG and Barclays Plc are in mortgage-settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
* HINKLEY POINT: The British government and France's EDF will officially sign a contract to build Britain's first new nuclear power plant in a generation on Thursday, after months of wrangling over the involvement of EDF's Chinese partner, sources said.
* PLUS500: Retail currency trading firm Plus500 Ltd said its founders would sell up to 15.5 million shares in the company. The Israel-based company said the sale, via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, represents about 13 percent of its shares and that it would not receive any proceeds.
* BHP: BHP Billiton said a massive blackout in South Australia has forced it to suspend production at its Olympic Dam copper, gold and uranium mine to divert back-up power to maintain essential operations at the remote site.
* CAPITA: British outsourcing group Capita cut its full-year profit outlook by as much as 13 percent on Thursday after clients delayed making decisions on projects.
* CRAWSHAW GROUP: Meat retailer Crawshaw Group plc said it would now open lesser number of stores this year as a precautionary measure to counter customers curtail spending.
* TI FLUID SYSTEMS: Automotive firm TI Fluid Systems said on Thursday it would raise about 600 million euros ($673 million) in an initial public offering of its stock on the London Stock Exchange.
* UK STEEL: Industrial and commodity group Liberty House's bid for Tata Steel UK's speciality steel and pipe businesses is worth nearly 100 million pounds ($130 million), an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday.
* OPEC: OPEC agreed on Wednesday modest oil output cuts in the first such deal since 2008, with the group's leader Saudi Arabia softening its stance on arch-rival Iran amid mounting pressure from low oil prices.
* OIL: Oil futures retreated on Thursday as the market grew more sceptical on how OPEC would implement a plan to curb oil output a day after the group agreed to limit production.
* OIL: Goldman Sachs said the deal reached by OPEC crude producers on Wednesday to curb output should add $7 to $10 to oil prices in the first half of next year.
* METALS: London lead futures climbed to the highest since May last year on Thursday amid worries over tighter supply in top market China and elsewhere, while nickel held near seven-week highs on similar supply risks from top ore exporter Philippines.
* BREXIT: Britain needs to begin explaining its Brexit strategy to avoid prolonged uncertainty for businesses and negotiating partners, a London-based think tank said on Thursday, warning that internal squabbling risked undermining the government's position.
* EX-DIVS: Intertek Group and Morrison Supermarket will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.28 off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview.