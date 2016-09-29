(Adds futures, company news)

Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up around 61 to 70 points, or as much as 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.97 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,849.38, bouncing back from a one-week low as engineering firm Smiths Group surged after posting higher-than-expected profits and miners tracked stronger metals prices.

* BARCLAYS: Credit Suisse Group AG and Barclays Plc are in mortgage-settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

* HINKLEY POINT: The British government and France's EDF will officially sign a contract to build Britain's first new nuclear power plant in a generation on Thursday, after months of wrangling over the involvement of EDF's Chinese partner, sources said.

* PLUS500: Retail currency trading firm Plus500 Ltd said its founders would sell up to 15.5 million shares in the company. The Israel-based company said the sale, via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, represents about 13 percent of its shares and that it would not receive any proceeds.

* BHP: BHP Billiton said a massive blackout in South Australia has forced it to suspend production at its Olympic Dam copper, gold and uranium mine to divert back-up power to maintain essential operations at the remote site.

* CAPITA: British outsourcing group Capita cut its full-year profit outlook by as much as 13 percent on Thursday after clients delayed making decisions on projects.

* CRAWSHAW GROUP: Meat retailer Crawshaw Group plc said it would now open lesser number of stores this year as a precautionary measure to counter customers curtail spending.

* TI FLUID SYSTEMS: Automotive firm TI Fluid Systems said on Thursday it would raise about 600 million euros ($673 million) in an initial public offering of its stock on the London Stock Exchange.

* UK STEEL: Industrial and commodity group Liberty House's bid for Tata Steel UK's speciality steel and pipe businesses is worth nearly 100 million pounds ($130 million), an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday.

* OPEC: OPEC agreed on Wednesday modest oil output cuts in the first such deal since 2008, with the group's leader Saudi Arabia softening its stance on arch-rival Iran amid mounting pressure from low oil prices.

* OIL: Oil futures retreated on Thursday as the market grew more sceptical on how OPEC would implement a plan to curb oil output a day after the group agreed to limit production.

* OIL: Goldman Sachs said the deal reached by OPEC crude producers on Wednesday to curb output should add $7 to $10 to oil prices in the first half of next year.

* METALS: London lead futures climbed to the highest since May last year on Thursday amid worries over tighter supply in top market China and elsewhere, while nickel held near seven-week highs on similar supply risks from top ore exporter Philippines.

* BREXIT: Britain needs to begin explaining its Brexit strategy to avoid prolonged uncertainty for businesses and negotiating partners, a London-based think tank said on Thursday, warning that internal squabbling risked undermining the government's position.

* EX-DIVS: Intertek Group and Morrison Supermarket will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.28 off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

