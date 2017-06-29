June 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37 points at 7,424 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * Rolls-Royce: Rolls-Royce has plans for a new test plant in Derby, making way for its biggest single investment into the UK in more than a decade, The Financial Times reported on Thursday.(on.ft.com/2siPGdF) * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto shareholders approved the sale of a suite of Australian coal assets to China-backed Yancoal Australia for $2.69 billion, ending a bidding war with commodities trader Glencore. * BARCLAYS: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may take action against bankers from Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley for their roles in Puerto Rico bond sales, Bloomberg reported. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The widows of four of nine men executed by Nigeria's military regime in 1995 have filed a civil lawsuit seeking compensation and an apology from Royal Dutch Shell for alleged complicity in a military crackdown, according to a writ filed in a court in The Hague. * OIL: Crude oil futures rose for a sixth consecutive session on Thursday, as a decline in U.S. production underpinned the market that has been under pressure from a global supply glut. * GOLD: Gold held firm on Thursday as the U.S. dollar hovered near 10-month lows on bets that central banks in Europe and Britain are preparing to scale back monetary stimulus. * COPPER: London copper punched through a key technical level on Thursday as a weaker dollar and falling supply helped prices hit their highest in almost three months. * EX-DIVS: Babcock International,British Land Company,Coca Cola HBC, International Consolidated Airlines, Royal Mail will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.26 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday, depressed by a slide in Hargreaves Lansdown and oil stocks, though a jump in Bunzl's shares offered some relief. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Greene King Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release ReNeuron Group Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Blur Group Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release John Wood Group Plc Trading Update Release DS Smith PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)