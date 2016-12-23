Dec 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.12
percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
European markets are expected to have a quiet session as it is only a
half-day on the London Stock Exchange, with the British market shutting at 1230
GMT.
* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.3 percent on Thursday in thin
pre-Christmas volumes, led by gains in the energy sector and among precious
metals miners.
* BARCLAYS: The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc
and two former executives on civil charges of fraud in the sale of
mortgage-backed securities during the run-up to the 2008-09 financial crisis.
* DEUTSCHE BANK: Deutsche Bank has agreed to a $7.2 billion
settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its sale and pooling of
toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
* IAG: British Airways cabin crew have called off a planned
Christmas strike, trade union Unite said on Thursday.
* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer confidence fell this month to its
lowest level since the immediate aftermath of the EU referendum, crimped by
worries around rising inflation pressures, a survey by YouGov and the Centre for
Economics and Business Research showed on Friday.
* OIL: Oil prices slipped on Friday in thin Asian trade ahead of the
Christmas and New Year holidays, eroding some of the gains in the previous
session as traders took profits.
* METALS: London copper was on track for a second week of losses on Friday,
but remains on track for its biggest annual gain since 2010 on signs of economic
recovery as investors locked in profits on the final trading day before the
Christmas break.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)