Dec 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 23
points, or 0.33 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at record closing levels
on Wednesday at 7,106.08 points.
* IHG: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, said on Wednesday
it is investigating claims of a possible payment card breach at some of its
hotels in the United States.
* BRITAIN ECONOMY: Morale in large British companies hit an 18-month high in
the fourth quarter, bolstered by robust economic growth and recovering fully
from a slump that followed the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Thursday.
* OIL: U.S. oil prices fell on Thursday after an industry report showed a
surprise build in the country's crude inventories, while Brent futures came off
early lows to trade marginally higher.
* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar slipped against a
basket of currencies, but gains were limited on expectations of more rate hikes
by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year.
* EX-DIVS: BT Group and Dixons Carphone will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.75 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
