Dec 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 23 points, or 0.33 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.38 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at record closing levels on Wednesday at 7,106.08 points.

* IHG: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, said on Wednesday it is investigating claims of a possible payment card breach at some of its hotels in the United States.

* BRITISH HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose more than expected in December, although economic uncertainty looks likely to curb the pace of growth in 2017, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday.

* BRITAIN ECONOMY: Morale in large British companies hit an 18-month high in the fourth quarter, bolstered by robust economic growth and recovering fully from a slump that followed the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Thursday.

* OIL: U.S. oil prices fell on Thursday after an industry report showed a surprise build in the country's crude inventories, while Brent futures came off early lows to trade marginally higher.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar slipped against a basket of currencies, but gains were limited on expectations of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year.

* EX-DIVS: BT Group and Dixons Carphone will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.75 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

