Dec 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 points, or 0.04 percent, on Friday, the last working day of the year, according to financial bookmakers, with futures trading flat ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 14.2 points higher at a record level of 7,120 on Thursday.

* OIL: Oil prices are on track for their biggest annual percentage gain since 2009 on the back of an agreement struck between OPEC and non-OPEC countries to cut crude production output.

