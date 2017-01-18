Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.5 percent lower at 7,220.38 points, posting its biggest one-day drop since June 2016 on Tuesday, with a jump in sterling following Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit hurting dollar-earning companies. * DEUTSCHE BOERSE/LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Germany and the European Central Bank are pushing harder for Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange to give Frankfurt a greater role once they merge, now Britain is leaving the European Union, people involved said. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and UK Serious Fraud Office said in statements on Tuesday. * VEDANTA RESOURCES: Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), owned by global conglomerate Vedanta Resources PLC, will pay the first tranche of a $100 million fine to the Zambian government by the end of month, the country's investment firm said on Tuesday. * DIAGEO: Diageo Plc, which makes Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka, is mulling an increase of its majority stake in India's United Spirits Ltd, although no final decision has been made yet, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2jlUhE6) * ADVERTISING SPEND: British companies spent 2.1 percent more on advertising last year, according to an industry forecast, after a strong fourth quarter, although spending on advertising is set to fall 0.7 percent in 2017 as Brexit uncertainties weigh. * UK REFERENDUM: Ireland's central bank has had over 100 inquiries from UK financial firms considering moving operations as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Newriver Reit PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC Post-Close Trading Update Diploma PLC Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release Experian PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release J D Wetherspoon PLC Q2 2017 Trading Statement Release Burberry Group PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Watkin Jones PLC Full Year 2015/16 Results Release Premier Foods PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Hochschild Mining PLC Q4 2016 Production Results Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)