April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * HENDERSON: Shareholders of British asset manager Henderson Global Investors backed its $6 billion merger with U.S. fund firm Janus Capital on Wednesday, after Janus shareholders approved the deal earlier this week. * TULLOW: Paul McDade, the incoming chief executive of Tullow Oil, said on Wednesday the Africa-focused oil firm's appointment of its outgoing CEO as chairman may not be best practice but it was in the company's interest. * GO-AHEAD: British rail operator Go-Ahead Group got green light as ministers will not strip loss-making and deeply troubled Thameslink-Southern rail franchise as they fear it would cause even more chaos for millions of commuters, The Times reported on Thursday. bit.ly/2oNGlof * LLOYDS: British bank Lloyds Banking Group said it has appointed a retired high court judge to investigate its handling of fraud at its HBOS branch in Reading, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2oNJoNc * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, weighed down by a general sentiment of globally bloated markets, though traders said that prices seemed to have found support around current levels. * EX-DIVS: Antofagasta, Fresnillo, Informa, ITV , Legal & General, Relx will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.65 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday, as gains for Standard Chartered and other companies reporting well-received results helped offset a pullback in healthcare stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Allied Minds PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release C4X Discovery Holdings Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release